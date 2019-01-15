Breaking: Buhari Appoints Mohammed Adamu as New IGP

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr Mohammed Adamu as the new Inspector General of Police.

The president decorated the new IGP in a meeting at the Aso Villla on Tuesday after outgoing IGP, Ibrahim Idris, bowed out.

Adamu, an Assistant-Inspector General of Police before his elevation, thanked President Buhari for appointing him and promised to restrategise the force to effectively tackle kidnapping and other security challenges in the country.

Mr Adamu’s appointment finally brings to an end the controversy surrounding the retirement of Mr Idris as there were speculations that President Buhari might extend his tenure.

See photos of President Buhari decorating the new IGP at the State House below: