Breaking: Buhari, APC Govs meet

President Muhmmadu Buhari is presently holding a virtual meeting with governors of the All Progressive Congress (APC) under the aegis of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF).

Chairman of the PGF and Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu is physically present for the meeting while others are participating virtually

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, are also physically at the meeting.

As of press time, no statement has been released on the agenda for the meeting which began around 11:25am.

More to follow…

