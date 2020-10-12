Breaking: Buhari addresses #EndSARS protesters [Video]

The president, Maj. Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd) has finally addressed the #EndSARS protesters.

In a video posted on his Twitter handle, the president said the dismissal of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad is the first step in reforming the Nigeria Police Force.

He said, “The disbanding of SARS is only the first step in our commitment to extensive police reforms in order to ensure that the primary duty of the police and other law enforcement agencies remains the protection of lives and livelihood of our people.”

The disbanding of SARS is only the first step in our commitment to extensive police reforms in order to ensure that the primary duty of the police and other law enforcement agencies remains the protection of lives and livelihood of our people. pic.twitter.com/XjQMSr3jlm — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 12, 2020

Buhari has come under criticism not just for the delay in addressing the SARS menace, but for his tardy response to the security challenges bedevilling the country.

A section of the protesters are now demanding sweeping changes to the polity, and not merely the disbandment of SARS.

