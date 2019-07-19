Breaking: Bronze-Winning Eagles Return to Nigeria

Super Eagles team that clinched a record extending bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nation after beating Tunisia 1-0 in the third place match in Egypt on Wednesday landed in Abuja today.

The Nigerian national team led by its head coach Gernot Rohr was received by the Federal Government through the Ministry of Youths and Sports led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha ably supported by the Permanent Secretary, Youths and Sports Olusade Adesola.

A total of 12 players returned to Nigeria and they were led by Eagles’ assistant skipper Ahmed Musa, the three goalkeepers Daniel Akpeyi, Francis Uzoho and Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

Others included Wilfred Ndidi, Chidozie Awaziem, Paul Onuachu, Shehu Abdullahi, Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen.

They were treated to a colourful reception at the Arrival Hall of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja where led by the Victor Nwejinaka led Black Bone Cultural troupe.

Only yesterday, the team lost the services of two of its top players – skipper Mikel Obi and Odion Ighalo – who announced their international retirement.

Mikel said after 14 years with the side, it was time to let the younger players take over, while Ighalo cited threats and insults to his family as the reason behind his abrupt decision.