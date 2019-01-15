Breaking: British PM May’s Brexit Plan Suffers Historic Defeat

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal has been rejected by a staggering 230 votes – the largest defeat for a sitting government in UK history.

MPs on Tuesday night voted by 432 votes to 202 to reject the deal, which lays out the terms of Britain’s exit from the EU on 29 March. Some 118 Conservative MPs voted with the opposition parties against Mrs May’s deal.

In the wake of the crushing defeat, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn moved a vote of no confidence in the government, which would be voted on tomorrow.

While Mr Corbyn said the confidence vote would allow the Commons to “give its verdict on the sheer incompetence of this government”, it’s unlikely May would be removed as the Democratic Unionist Party are expected to back her.

Ordinarily, such a crushing defeat on a key piece of government legislation would be expected to be followed by a prime ministerial resignation.

But Mrs May signalled her intention to carry on in a statement immediately after the vote.

“The House has spoken and this government will listen,” she told MPs, offering cross-party talks to determine a way forward on Brexit.

Meanwhile, President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, said he regretted the outcome of the vote and that he urged the UK government to “clarify its intentions with respect to its next steps as soon as possible”.