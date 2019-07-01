Breaking: Biodun Fatoyinbo Steps Down

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo has stepped down as the senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, over alleged rape allegation by Busola Dakolo wife of popular singer Timi Dakolo.

Pastor Fatoyinbo stated this on Monday in a post via his Instagram page, saying he reached the decision after wide consultation with Christian leaders.

He wrote: “The past few days have been very sobering on me I have taken time to seek spiritual counsel form Christian leaders around the world who feel very concerned about the ongoing report in the media.

“I have solicited their guidance on actions I should take that is honoring to our Lord Jesus Christ and the work he has called me to do.

“Drawing from their counsel and that of the leadership of COZA and owing to my love for Lord’s work and the sacred honor of my calling I have decided to take a leave of absence from the pulpit of the church.”

The embattled cleric went on to ask for pryers for himself and his congregation “during these turbulent times”.