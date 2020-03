Kano State Government has announced Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the new Emir of Kano.

Bayero, the son of late Emir Ado Bayero, replaces Muhammad Sanusi II, who was dethroned and banished to Nasarawa earlier today.

Alhaji Bayero was chosen from a long field of aristocrats with links to the ancient throne.

Details later…