Breaking: Bayern agree deal for Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich have agreed a deal with Manchester City for winger Leroy Sane.

According to reports in the British media, Sane, 24, will join the reigning Bundesliga champions for an initial fee of about £44.7m in a deal that could rise to £54.8m.

The Germany international joined City from Schalke04 in 2016 for £37m and has won two Premier League titles with the club.

He played a key role in the City side that claimed a domestic treble last term, but has spent much of this season out with a knee injury.

More to follow…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

