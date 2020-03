Channels TV is reporting that Bala Mohammed has just tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the outlet, this was confirmed in a statement by the Bauchi State Governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, on Tuesday.

And this shocking news comes one day after rumour made rounds that the governor had contact with the son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who tested positive for the novel disease.

We will return with more details about this.