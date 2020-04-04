Breaking: Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed, recovers from COVID-19

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19), two weeks after announcing he had contracted the deadly virus.

Governor Mohammed had tested positive after coming in contact with Atiku Abubakar’s son – one of the earliest cases of the pandemic in Nigeria.

Though the governor went into self-isolation after his test, two of his close contacts would test positive for the virus.

And now Daily Nigerian reports that Mohammed will be discharged from the isolation centre at the government after his latest test came out negative.

So far there are 210 cases of COVID-19 infection in Nigeria, with four deaths.