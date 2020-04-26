Bryan Cranston has taken to Twitter to speaking candidly about what he thinks about President Donald Trump’s recent antics amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recall that the US President had suggested that doctors should inject people with disinfectants as coronavirus curative, and this stirred heated reactions all over the world. Seeing the damage he had caused, Trump tried to dismiss his words as sarcasm, but no one bought that.

And actor Cranston says all of this fills him with ‘profound sadness.’

“I’ve stopped worrying about the president’s sanity. He’s not sane. And the realization of his illness doesn’t fill me with anger, but with profound sadness. What I now worry about is the sanity of anyone who can still support this deeply troubled man to lead our country,” he tweeted.

See his post below:

I've stopped worrying about the president's sanity. He's not sane. And the realization of his illness doesn't fill me with anger, but with profound sadness. What I now worry about is the sanity of anyone who can still support this deeply troubled man to lead our country. — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) April 25, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

