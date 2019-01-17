Breaking: Atiku Visits the US after 12 Years

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is expected to arrive in Washington, DC on Thursday.

TheCable reports that the former vice-president is reportedly scheduled to speak at the Chamber of Commerce on Friday, from 2:30pm to 4pm local time.

The private roundtable, to be hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce and the US Africa Business Centre, is reportedly going to hold at 1615 H street, NW 20062.

Atiku, who was scheduled to be in Ogun State Thursday, secretly flew out from Lagos on Wednesday night.

After years of controversy trailing his status, Atiku was last year issued a US Visa for the first time in 13 years.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has repeatedly said he was running away from investigations by the US authorities over a bribery scandal involving William Jefferson, former US congressman, in 2004.

Atiku was accused of demanding a bribe of $500,000 to facilitate the award of contracts to two American telecommunication firms in Nigeria.

The FBI had searched his residence in the upscale neighbourhood of Potomac, Maryland, but no money was found.

Atiku is expected to hold consultative forum with Nigerians in diaspora during his visit.