Breaking: ASUU agrees to call off strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has agreed to call off its prolonged strike after reaching a settlement with the Federal Government.

ASUU reached the long-awaited decision Friday night after receiving N70bn form the government as part of funding for tertiary institutions.

The nation’s varsities were shut March 23 after lecturers downed tools over alleged stalling by the federal government over a number of agreements entered into, and enrolment of lecturers into the IPPIS payment system.

But the union has been under increased pressure to get lecturers back in classes after eight months at home.

Last week, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) threatened a nationwide protest over the prolonged strike action that has disrupted the academic calendar and left many students disillusioned.

Details later…

