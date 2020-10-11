Breaking: Areredolu re-elected Ondo governor

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the Ondo State governorship election.

In a poll marred by allegations of vote-buying and pockets of violence, the APC candidate saw off competitions from the Peoples Democratic Party’s Eyitayo Jegede and his estranged deputy, Agboola Ajayi who flagged for the Zenith Labour Party.

The Ondo State Election Chief Returning Officer, and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof Idowu Olayinka, made the announcement on Sunday at the INEC headquarters in Akure.

Olayinka said, “I hereby certify that I am the returning officer of the Ondo State election and that the election was conducted and the candidates received the following votes – Oluwarotimi Akeredolu got 292,830, Eyitayo Jegede got 195,791 and Agboola Ajayi got 69,127.

“That Oluwarotimi Akeredolu secured the highest number of votes among the 17 contestants. Moreover, he was expected to score 25 per cent in two-thirds of the state but he scored it across the 18 LGAs.

“Consequently, having satisfied the requirements of the law, I hereby declare Akeredolu as the winner and he is hereby returned elected.”

