Breaking: APC dissolves NWC, appoints Yobe Gov caretaker chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dissolved the National Working Committee (NWC) of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

Following the dissolution, the party appointed the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, as its Chairman Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee.

NEC’s decision followed the recommendation of President Muhammadu Buhari after an emergency meeting organised by the faction of the party led by Victor Giadom, a former deputy national secretary.

The dissolution of the former national working committee effectively brings an end to the two-year tenure of suspended national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

