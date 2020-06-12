Breaking: APC disqualifies Obaseki from Edo Primaries

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has been disqualified from participating in the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the forthcoming governorship poll in the state.

The chairman of the committee, Professor Jonathan Ayuba, made the bombshell announcement Friday at the National Secretariat of the ruling party in Abuja, the country’s capital.

He made the announcement while briefing the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and other party bigwigs on the outcome of the screening exercise.

“We have screened six aspirants; three were deemed eligible to participate and three were found ineligible to participate,” Ayuba told party leaders at the briefing.

According to Prof Ayuba, Governor Obaseki was disqualified on the grounds that his HSC and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates were “defective”. Two other aspirants were also disqualified.

The governor has meanwhile rejected the outcome of the screening exercise, saying he would not appeal his disqualification by the committee.

In a statement by his spokesman, Crusoe Osagie, Governor Obaseki described the exercise as a mockery of the democratic process.

“We have, therefore, decided that it would be an effort in futility to appeal whatever the unjust outcome of the evaluation and screening process of the APC will be, especially when Comrade Oshiomhole has declared that he is the Supreme Court and ultimate determiner of the fate and future of our great party,” he alleged.

The governor has not yet stated his next course of action ahead of the poll slated for September.

