Breaking: Another explosion rocks Lagos

A gas station in the Baruwa area of Lagos State has gone up in flames after an explosion, leaving many in the area scrambling for safety.

This comes bare weeks after a massive explosion rocked the Iju area of Lagos State.

While it is not yet clear what led to the inferno, sources say it broke out around 6:00 am.

The authorities, already on the scene to contain the fire, have yet to give details of the operation even as many in the area are already posting videos of the incident on social media.

