Breaking: Another #EndSARS protester shot dead in Lagos

In continuation of the clampdown on the #EndSARS campaign, a protester has been killed in Surulere, Lagos.

The young man dressed in a red T-shirt and black trouser died after efforts to resuscitate him by young medics at the protest ground failed.

Video circulating on social media showed the medics struggling to keep him alive with drip and other equipment.

Meanwhile, another young protester was filmed with a bullet lodged in his thigh as heavily armed policemen take over strategic positions firing live rounds.

So far, no fewer than five persons have been killed by the police since the #EndSARS protests began last week.

More to follow…

