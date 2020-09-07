Breaking: Akufo-Addo elected new ECOWAS President

Ghana’s President, Prof. Nana Akufo-Addo has been elected as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The Ghana leader was elected at the ongoing 57th ECOWAS Summit holding in Niamey, capital of Niger.

He takes over from President of Niger, H.E Mahamadou Issoufou, the chairman of Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.

Some of the immediate challenges facing the Ghanaian leader are the ECOWAS single currency programme, Ecowas vision 2050, the high number of cases of terrorism, insurgency, armed banditry and piracy bedevilling the region.

Also, he has to work to resolve the recent political impasse in Mali that saw the military take over from embattled President Ibrahim Keita.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

