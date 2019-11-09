Breaking: Akpabo declared winner of Senatorial Election

Godswill Akpabio has been declared winner of the senatorial election for Akwa Ibom North West District.

The former governor of Akwa Ibom State was first elected into the senate in 2015.

Following failure at the polls, he was appointed into President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet in July, serving currently as the Niger-Delta minister.

Chris Ekpenyong of the Peoples Democratic Party was initially declared winner of the election by INEC, but Mr Akpabio challenged the decision at the election’s tribunal.

He lost at the tribunal and challenged the decision at the Court of Appeal, which declared him the winner today.

More to follow…