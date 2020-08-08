Breaking: Aisha Buhari flown abroad for treatment

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has been flown to Dubai, United Arab Emirates for the treatment of a severe neck pain, SaharaReporters writes.

According to the newspaper, Mrs. Buhari was flown out of the country during the Sallah holiday last week after complaining of persistent neck pain.

The neck pain was said to have started shortly after she returned to Abuja from a trip to Lagos in July where she had visited Florence, widow of former Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who died of COVID-19 complications on June 25, 2020.

