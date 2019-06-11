Breaking: Ahmed Lawan Elected Senate President

Senator Ahmed Lawan has emerged the senate president and head of the National Assembly (NASS) after voting in the red chamber on Tuesday.

The lawmaker representing Yobe-North Senatorial District polled 79 votes to emerge leader of the ninth assembly, ousting his closest rival, Ali Ndume (Borno South), who garnered 28 votes.

107 senators participated in the NASS elections.

The Clerk of the National Assembly announced the end of voting at the Senate just before noon.

Lawan was the anointed candidate of President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and succeeds Dr Bukola Saraki as head of Nigeria’s parliament.

More to follow…

