Breaking: Adesina re-elected as AfDB president

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on Breaking: Adesina re-elected as AfDB president

Akinwumi Adesina has been re-elected as the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) for a second five-year term.

Adesina, the sole candidate to head the 56-year-old bank, was elected after an electronic poll Thursday at the virtual annual general meeting of the bank.

The Nigerian banker had appealed on Wednesday for a second term in office after a months-long storm over alleged corruption and poor governance that ended after he was cleared in an independent probe.

A former Minister of Agriculture, Adesina became in 2015 the first Nigerian to head the bank, one of the world’s five biggest multilateral lenders.

He gained continent-wide recognition last October when the AfDB secured $115 billion (105 billion euros) in funding pledges, a move that doubled its capital and cemented its triple-A credit rating, Punch writes.

,

Related Posts

Enugu Massacre: IPOB vows to defend its members henceforth

August 27, 2020

Buhari orders mass metering to end ‘crazy electricity bills’

August 27, 2020

New Coordinator for Niger Delta Presidential Amnesty Programme

August 27, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply