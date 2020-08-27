Breaking: Adesina re-elected as AfDB president

Akinwumi Adesina has been re-elected as the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) for a second five-year term.

Adesina, the sole candidate to head the 56-year-old bank, was elected after an electronic poll Thursday at the virtual annual general meeting of the bank.

The Nigerian banker had appealed on Wednesday for a second term in office after a months-long storm over alleged corruption and poor governance that ended after he was cleared in an independent probe.

A former Minister of Agriculture, Adesina became in 2015 the first Nigerian to head the bank, one of the world’s five biggest multilateral lenders.

He gained continent-wide recognition last October when the AfDB secured $115 billion (105 billion euros) in funding pledges, a move that doubled its capital and cemented its triple-A credit rating, Punch writes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

