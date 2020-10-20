Breaking: Address Nigerians over #EndSARS protests – Senate tells Buhari

The Nigerian Senate has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently address the nation in a bid to douse the tension over youths protesting against the atrocities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Police.

This resolution was reached after a motion moved Senator Biodun Olujimi (Ekiti South) and co-sponsored by all Senators on the ongoing nationwide protests now believed to have been hijacked by extraneous forces to cause mayhem.

The upper legislative house also appealed to the #EndSARS protesters to stop their protests to enable the federal government to commence action in meeting their demands.

They also called on the police to protect the protesters from attacks from persons believed to be paid hoodlums.

Meanwhile, Senator Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central) advised the Federal Government to use every means at its disposal to quell the protests if dialogue fails to achieve the desired results.

