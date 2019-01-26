Breaking: Acting CJN Mohammed Swears in 250 Election Tribunal Members

The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammed, has just inaugurated members of the election petitions tribunal.

The event was held at the Supreme Court Complex, Abuja on Saturday, and unlike the protocol where justices of the Supreme Court attend such functions with the CJN, only one of the Supreme Court justices, Justice Sidi Baage joined the Acting CJN, Justice Mohammed.

About 250 members of the petitions tribunals for the 2019 general elections in the country were sworn-in during the ceremony.

Justice Mohammed charged the tribunal members to know that they are accountable to God under the oath they have just sworn.

“I implore you to discharge your onerous duty diligently and with the fear of the Almighty God. The judiciary is in trying times, and you must uphold the integrity of the judiciary,” he said.

