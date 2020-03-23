Breaking: Access Bank shuts Lagos branch after positive coronavirus test

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread in Nigeria, one of the leading banks, Access Bank, has announced a closure one of its branches.

In a statement on Twitter Monday afternoon, the bank said an unnamed visitor at its Victoria Island branch tested positive to (COVID-19), forcing it to close the branch until further notice.

The bank said in line with their emergency response pkan and regulatory practice, they had to shut down the branch and place individuals who came in contact with the victim in isolation.

They maintained that the health of workers and customers remained top priority and all measures will be taken to ensure safety amid the virus chaos.

See a shot of their statement on social media below…