BREAKING: Abducted Katsina schoolboys released

Hundreds of students abducted from a school in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State have been released, the Nigerian government has announced.

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, confirmed the release of the students on Thursday, a week after they were kidnapped by gunmen uspected to be Boko Haram terrorists.

According to Masari, the boys are presently kept safe in Tsafe, a local government area in Zamfara State.

The governor noted that the boys would be brought back to Kankara in Katsina State on Friday.

Commenting on their release, President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on a visit to Katsina state, hailed the military authorities for being on top of the situation.

Details later…

