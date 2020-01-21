Sen Uzodinma

Breaking: 9 Imo Lawmakers defect to APC

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on Breaking: 9 Imo Lawmakers defect to APC

No fewer than nine members of the Imo state house of assembly have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Colins Chiji, the house speaker, read the defection letters of the lawmakers who are from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Action Alliance (AA) on Tuesday.

This comes bare a week after the Supreme Court sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor, replacing him with Hope Uzodinma.

Ihedioha, who was declared winner of the March election, is of the PDP while Uzodinma is a member of the APC.

The PDP defectors are Chyna Iwuanyanwu (Nwangele), Chidiebere Ogbunikpa(Okigwe), Heclus Okorocha (Ohaji/Egbema),  Paul Emeziem (Onuimo).

Those from AA are Authur Egwim (Ideato north), Obinna Okwara (Nkwerre), Johnson Duru (Ideato South), and Ngozi Obiefule (Isu) while Ekene Nnodimele (Orsu) moved from APGA to APC.

The PDP is yet to react to then stunning development.

,

Related Posts

Breaking: Supreme Court upholds Fintiri’s election as Adamawa Governor

January 21, 2020
Ortom

Breaking: Supreme Court affirms Ortom’s election

January 21, 2020

2023: Tanko Yakassai supports Igbo presidency

January 21, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *