Breaking: 9 Imo Lawmakers defect to APC

No fewer than nine members of the Imo state house of assembly have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Colins Chiji, the house speaker, read the defection letters of the lawmakers who are from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Action Alliance (AA) on Tuesday.

This comes bare a week after the Supreme Court sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor, replacing him with Hope Uzodinma.

Ihedioha, who was declared winner of the March election, is of the PDP while Uzodinma is a member of the APC.

The PDP defectors are Chyna Iwuanyanwu (Nwangele), Chidiebere Ogbunikpa(Okigwe), Heclus Okorocha (Ohaji/Egbema), Paul Emeziem (Onuimo).

Those from AA are Authur Egwim (Ideato north), Obinna Okwara (Nkwerre), Johnson Duru (Ideato South), and Ngozi Obiefule (Isu) while Ekene Nnodimele (Orsu) moved from APGA to APC.

The PDP is yet to react to then stunning development.