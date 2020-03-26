Breaking: 6 Coronavirus patients recover in Lagos, to be discharged soon

In some positive news, six patients being treated for the coronavirus have recovered and are set to be discharged by the Infectious Diseases Hospital, Lagos.

This was disclosed Thursday by Tunde Ajayi, special assistant to the Lagos state governor on health.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Six of our #COVID19 inpatients have recovered and will be discharged soon. There is something Lagos is doing right. Lagos takes the lead.”

This comes a day after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the number of confirmed cases is now 51, with two of those cases each in Lagos and Abuja and one in Rivers.

So far, Lagos has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country with 32, FCT Abuja follows with 10 and Ogun, three.

Ekiti, Oyo, Edo, Bauchi, Osun, and Rivers have one case each, prompting stay at home orders by governors in those states.