Breaking: 5 ‘killed’ as Sagamu protest turns bloody

No fewer than five persons, including two policemen, were feared killed after hundreds of protesters including women and children flooded streets in Sagamu, Ogun State to register their anger over the killing of footballer Kazeem Tiamiyu.

Tiamiyu, a player with Remo Star Football Club, was killed on Saturday after policemen attached to the Zonal Intervention Squad (ZIS) arrested him on allegations of being a Yahoo Boy.

Reacting to the gruesome murder, Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun State, vowed to bring the perpetrators to book.

But violence ensued as protesters took to the streets Monday to register their discontent over continued police harassment.

Details later…