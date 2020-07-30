Breaking: 2 killed, many injured as multiple blasts rock Maiduguri

No fewer than two persons are feared dead and dozens injured as multiple explosions hit Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, on Sallah eve.

An eyewitness who spoke to Daily Trust said the incidents occurred at around Custom area, along Tashan Bama road just before 6:00p.

The newspaper reports that multiple RPGs were fired from unknown locations, sendng frightened residents scampering for safety.

The latest security breach in the crisis-ridden north-east comes bare days after Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, escaped an ambush by gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram members.

The governor’s convoy was attacked when he was returning from Baga where he had distributed food items to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

