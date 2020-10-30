Break Up or What? Burna Boy and Stefflon Don Unfollow Each Other

We hope this doesn’t mean it’s over as Burna Boy and Stefflon Don have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

A quick look at their following on the photo sharing app shows that the Nigerian act and English singer who have been dating for almost two years now are no longer following each other.

This comes as a shock as Stefflon Don defended Burna Boy from trolls when folks called the self acclaimed African giant out on Twitter for not joining the #EndSARS protests immediately it locked off.

We hope it’s not a break up as the pair were steady serving cute relationship goals.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

