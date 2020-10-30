Break Up or What? Burna Boy and Stefflon Don Unfollow Each Other

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Break Up or What? Burna Boy and Stefflon Don Unfollow Each Other

We hope this doesn’t mean it’s over as Burna Boy and Stefflon Don have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

A quick look at their following on the photo sharing app shows that the Nigerian act and English singer who have been dating for almost two years now are no longer following each other.

This comes as a shock as Stefflon Don defended Burna Boy from trolls when folks called the self acclaimed African giant out on Twitter for not joining the #EndSARS protests immediately it locked off.

We hope it’s not a break up as the pair were steady serving cute relationship goals.

, ,

Related Posts

Rapper, Pepenazi is a Married Man!

October 30, 2020

Toke Makinwa Lambasts Folks Saying She was Paid to Say She Contracted Covid-19

October 30, 2020

Wizkid’s New Album “Made in Lagos” is Finally Here: Listen

October 30, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply