Brazil’s Casemiro hails Super Eagles after 1-1 draw

Brazil midfielder, Casemiro, who scored the leveller in Sunday’s 1-1 friendly draw with Nigeria in Singapore, has hailed the Super Eagles as a ‘strong side’.

The Real Madrid midfield strongman acknowledged the Eagles’ qualities as both sides settled for a 1-1 draw in the game under sweltering conditions.

“Speaking of results, it is never favourable. When it comes to Brazil, we always want to seek victory. But within what we were presenting, Sunday’s the answer was very good. The second half was good, against a physically strong team. The result is not good, but no doubt the second part was good, yes,” he said.

Sunday’s result means Brazil have now gone four games without a win, piling the pressure on manager Tite.

The five-time world champions continue their global tour with friendly matches against Argentina and Korea Republic this month.