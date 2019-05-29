Brazilian Singer Gabriel Diniz Dies in a Plane Crash

Gabriel Diniz is dead.

According to E! News, the singer was traveling to Maceió, Alagoas, to attend his girlfriend Karoline Calheiros’ birthday celebration. Halfway through the flight, the small plane crashed near the southern coast of Sergipe, killing Diniz and the two pilots Linaldo Xavier and Abraão Farias.

“It is with a lot of pain that we confirm the death of Gabriel Diniz and the plane’s crew,” his team wrote in a statement Tuesday.

Diniz had performed a concert in Feira de Santana just a day before the fatal crash.

He posted an Instagram photo of the event with a special thank you to his fans in Feira de Santana. Translated to English, the caption reads: “Always a joy to return to Feira de Santana and be greeted with such joy and with so much positive energy 🙏 🙏 thank you for the kindness galera. A real crowd enjoying our show 💥💥 until next time God willing.”

See his post below.

He as 28.