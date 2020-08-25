Brazil legend Ronaldinho finally released from detention

Brazil great Ronaldinho was released on Monday by a Paraguayan judge after spending five months in detention over a forged passport.

Judge Gustavo Amarilla also released Ronaldinho’s brother Roberto de Assis Moreira, who had also been held for a month in jail and another four months under house arrest in a hotel in Paraguay’s capital, Asuncion, for the same charge.

The 40-year-old star “is free to travel to whatever country in the world he wants but he must inform us if he changes his permanent residence” for a period of one year, the judge said.

“He has no restrictions except for the fulfilment of reparations for damage to society.”

Dressed in jeans, a black beret and black shirt, Ronaldinho accepted the terms of his release, which include payment of $90 000 in damages. His brother, who is also Ronaldinho’s business manager, must pay $110 000.

While the judge stressed that Ronaldinho was benefitting from a “conditional suspension of the procedure”, his brother, on the other hand, was given a two-year suspended sentence.

Prosecutors said they did not believe Ronaldinho took part in the plan to manufacture the fake Paraguayan passports but believed de Assis Moreira was aware that the passports were false.

“They flagrantly used a public document containing false content,” said Marcelo Pecci, one of the public prosecutors, who said it was a “very serious” offense.

Ronaldinho, considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, played a key role in Brazil’s 2002 World Cup win.

A two-time FIFA Player of the Year, he starred for European giants such as Barcelona, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain during a hugely successful 10-year stint in Europe.

