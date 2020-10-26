Brazil great Ronaldinho tests positive for COVID-19

emmanuelSportsNo Comment on Brazil great Ronaldinho tests positive for COVID-19

Former Brazil forward Ronaldinho said on Sunday he had contracted coronavirus (COVID-19) but had no symptoms.

The 40-year-old ex-Barcelona and AC Milan playmaker will remain in isolation in a Belo Horizonte hotel.

“Hi friends, family, fans, I took a Covid-19 test and the result was positive, I’m doing well, I’m asymptomatic for now,” he said in a video posted on Instagram.

In August, Ronaldinho returned to Brazil following more than five months in detention in Paraguay over a fake passport scandal.

The two-time Fifa World Player of the Year and his brother had both been held for a month in jail and another four months under house arrest in a hotel in Asuncion.

Brazil has registered more than 156 000 deaths from coronavirus, behind only the US in terms of fatalities.

,

Related Posts

Late Vardy header stuns Arsenal as Leicester win

October 26, 2020

Hamilton breaks Schumacher’s record with smashing Portugal GP win

October 25, 2020

Tributes pour in as Nurmagomedov beats Gaethje and announces retirement

October 25, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply