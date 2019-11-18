Brazil down Mexico to win U17 World Cup

Brazil staged a memorable comeback on Sunday to beat Mexico 2-1 in front of their own fans and win the Under-17 World Cup for the fourth time.

Just three days after they recovered from being 2-0 down to beat France 3-2 in the semi-finals, Brazil scored two goals in the last 10 minutes to overcome their North American rivals.

Against the run of play, Mexico took the lead in the 66th minute when Bryan Gonzalez rose between two defenders to head a cross from the left into the net.

Kaio Jorge equalised from the penalty spot with six minutes remaining after the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) advised officials to pull playback following a challenge on Veron.

Then three minutes into stoppage time, substitute Lazaro ran on to a cross ball and calmly fired home, to send the partisan crown into raptures.

The win was a revenge of sorts for Brazil, who lost 3-0 to Mexico in the under-17 final in 2005, as well as to their under-23 team in the final of the 2012 Olympics.

Earlier in the day, Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga scored a hat trick to help France come from behind to beat the Netherlands 3-1 and take third-place.