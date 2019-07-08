Brazil beat Peru to Win Copa America

Gabriel Jesus scored one goal and assisted another before being sent off as Brazil beat Peru 3-1 to win the Copa America.

Manchester City striker Jesus set up Everton to volley in the opener before scoring the decisive second.

Veteran forward Paolo Guerrero had briefly given Peru hope when he equalised from the penalty spot minutes before Jesus struck.

Jesus was however shown a second yellow with 20 minutes left but substitute Richarlison’s late penalty sealed the win.

Victory will have been a huge relief for Jesus, who was in tears when he was sent off, kicking a water bottle and then pushing over the VAR monitor as he left the pitch.

It is the ninth time Brazil have won the Copa America, and maintains their record of winning the title every time they have hosted it.