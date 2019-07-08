Brazil beat Peru to Win Copa America

emmanuelSportsNo Comment on Brazil beat Peru to Win Copa America

Gabriel Jesus scored one goal and assisted another before being sent off as Brazil beat Peru 3-1 to win the Copa America.

Manchester City striker Jesus set up Everton to volley in the opener before scoring the decisive second.

Veteran forward Paolo Guerrero had briefly given Peru hope when he equalised from the penalty spot minutes before Jesus struck.

Jesus was however shown a second yellow with 20 minutes left but substitute Richarlison’s late penalty sealed the win.

Victory will have been a huge relief for Jesus, who was in tears when he was sent off, kicking a water bottle and then pushing over the VAR monitor as he left the pitch.

It is the ninth time Brazil have won the Copa America, and maintains their record of winning the title every time they have hosted it.

,

Related Posts

‘Show some Respect’ – Brazil Coach Tite Lashes out at Messi

July 8, 2019

Afcon 2019: Madagascar Fairytale Continues, Algeria Thrash Guinea

July 8, 2019

US Beat Netherlands to Win Women World Cup

July 7, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *