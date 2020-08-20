Brandy Norwood Opens Up About Her Battle with Depression and Suicidal Thoughts

Brandy Norwood has opened up about her battle with depression in a new Interview with People magazine.

The ‘vocal bible’ who shared insight into her fight with mental illness in her new album B7 with tracks such as ‘Borderline’ and ‘Bye Bipolar’ revealed her daughter saved her life after she contemplated suicide during her very dark days.

The cover star for the latest issue of People magazine recalled that a 2006 accident she was involved in which claimed the life of a woman sent her spiralling downwards. She also noted that a series of heartbreaks further reinforced the decision to end her life.

However, thoughts of her daughter, Sy’rai Smith who. She shares with former partner, Robert Smith, kept her going.

Speaking on that phase of her life during the interview, Brandy said;

“I remember laying in bed super depressed. I (told) myself, ‘So, you’re just going to go out like this? That’s wack. You have a daughter. If you can’t do it yourself, do it for her because this is not the way to leave a mark in her life.

“If Sy’rai wasn’t here, I wouldn’t be either. The place that I was in, it just felt like I wasn’t going to make it through.”

The mother of one revealed that she is in a place where she is proud of moving in the right direction after the whole experience which she got candid about in her album.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

