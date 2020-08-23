Brandy and Monica Have Now Confirmed Their Next Verzuz Battle

Brandy and Monica have confirmed that they will be the next guest on the Verzuz Instagram battle.

This comes more than 20 years after their hit single, The Boy Is Mine,” and they also join the list of stars wh o have been featured on the hit series.

Since launching in the spring, the Verzuz series has featured a number of heavyweights going head-to-head with their hits. Prior editions have featured Jill Scott and Erykah Badu, 2 Chainz and Rick Ross, DMX and Snoop Dogg, and Bounty Killer and Beenie Man.

See the announcement below:

