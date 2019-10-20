Brand New Music From AKA, Classic Double Drop Style

Two brand new singles by award-winning artist AKA are now out on all good music stores worldwide. F.R.E.E features heavy weights Riky Rick and Durban’s finest DJ Tira and Main Ou’s with the emerging @YoungstaCPT.

Each track demonstrates AKA’s versatility and all that it means to be a truly African artist.

The Summer Party club classic. F.R.E.E blends AmaPiano, House, Hip Hop and Kwaito together and AKA confesses this is one of his favourite songs ever made because of the blending of genres.

Main Ou’s featuring emerging rap talent @CPTYOUNGSTA represents raw authentic hip hop straight out of the streets of the Western Cape.

Catch the exclusive premiere of the Main Ou’s music video on MTV Base today and watch on YouTube

