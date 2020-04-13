Braking: Buhari extends lockdown by two weeks [Full text]

President Muhamamdu Buhari on Monday extended the lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states by two weeks.

In a national broadcast, the president said the move became necessary as the most effective means of curbing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The president also announced that an additional one million households will be supported through the social investment programs.

Read the full text of his speech below:

ADDRESS BY H.E. MUHAMMADU BUHARI, PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA ON THE EXTENSION OF COVID- 19 PANDEMIC LOCKDOWN AT THE STATE HOUSE, ABUJA

MONDAY, 13TH APRIL, 2020