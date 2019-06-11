Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s Relationship ‘Changed’ After ‘A Star Is Born’

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s relationship “changed” while the director was working on the film A Star Is Born, sources have told People.

“Bradley was emotionally absent during the long time filming A Star Is Born,” the sources explained. “They tried to save the relationship but it had changed.”

The 44-year-old actor and the 33-year-old model began dating in 2015 and welcomed their first and only child two years later. They managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight for many years, which is why their relationship troubles never made headlines until now.

“Since Bradley and Irina have always been very private about their relationship few knew there was really for sure something going on,” the source continued.

When he took the stage at the BAFTA awards, to accept the award for best original music, he thanked Irina during his speech. “Most of all I have to thank Irina, for putting up with me for all the music I was trying to make in our basement for a year,” he said. “Thank you very much. Thank you.”

However, after his busy awards season came to an end, Cooper reportedly made a concerted effort to spend more time with his wife and daughter, a source told People in April, but they were always spending a great deal of time apart. “They were living totally separate lives,” another source said. “If he was in L.A., she’s out of town, and if she was in town, he was out of town.”

Although internet trolls have circulated the rumor that Cooper and Shayk’s relationship was strained because of his onstage connection with Lady Gaga, neither sources or evidence have suggested that the popstar has anything to do with their split.

“First of all, like, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet,” Gaga said during an interview earlier this year, addressing her relationship with Cooper and their performance at the Oscars. “What it has done to pop culture is just, like, abysmal… Yes, people saw love and—guess what—that’s what we wanted you to see.”