Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Call it Quits After Four Years Together

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are reportedly over.

According to People magazine, the 44-year-old actor and the 33-year-old model ended the relationship amicably, and are working toward sharing custody of their daughter, Lea De Seine.

While the couple has yet to speak about their breakup, fans suspect trouble began in 2018, after Cooper and his Lady Gaga made countless headlines for their on- and off-screen chemistry; the two worked together on A Star Is Born.

However, sources insisted Gaga “had nothing to do” with Cooper and Shayk’s relationship issues. “They haven’t been getting along for a while,” an insider recently told Us Weekly.

Gaga also addressed her relationship with Cooper during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, following their performance of “Shallow” at the 2019 Academy Awards.

“Yes, people saw love, and guess what, that’s what we wanted you to see,” she said. “This is a love song, ‘Shallow.’ The movie A Star is Born is a love story […] Look, I’ve had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for three years touring the world. When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel.”

Coope and Shayk began dating back in 2015 and welcomed their first and only child together two years later.