Brad Pitt Tells “Straight Pride” Organisers to Stop Using His Name and Image

Brad Pitt has warned the homophobic lot organising a ‘straight pride’ parade in Boston to cease using his name and image.

Apparently, the Super Happy Fun America, “on behalf of the straight community,” was using Pitt’s name and image, calling him its mascot for the agenda. “Congratulations to Mr. Pitt for being the face of this important civil rights movement,” its site reads.

The group made headlines recently when it sought a permit for a parade in Boston out of spite for June being Pride Month for the LGBTQ community.

On Wednesday, Chris Evans blasted the organisers(read it here), and now, sources close to Brad Pitt has confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the actor has sent a warning to the organisers.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.