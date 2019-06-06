Brad Pitt Returns as Hero Astronaut in Sci Fi, ‘Ad Astra’ [Trailer]

A teaser trailer for ‘Ad Astra’, a science-fiction film featuring Bradd Pitt, has been released months ahead of its September premiere.

Brad Pitt stars as an astronaut (Roy McBride), who in search of his long lost father, blasts off to the outer space but ends up unravelling a mystery that threatens the entire universe.

His mission to Neptune would later take a different twist as Brad will have to contend with his father, played by Tommy Lee Jones, if he wants to successfully save the universe.

Also featured in the ‘Ad Astra’ trailer is Ruth Negga, an Ethiopian-Irish actress, who was nominated for Oscar awards in 2016.

Directed by James Gray, the film cast also includes A-listers Liv Tyler, Donald Sutherland and Jamie Kennedy.

Check out the trailer below: