Brad Pitt got candid about his struggle with alcoholism and his past mistakes during a chat with Anthony Hopkins for Interview magazine.

During their discussion, Pitt explained to Hopkins that he’s “still wrestling” with not bearing the burden of his past mistakes.

“I’m realizing, as a real act of forgiveness for myself for all the choices that I’ve made that I’m not proud of, that I value those missteps, because they led to some wisdom, which led to something else,” Pitt said. “You can’t have one without the other. I see it as something I’m just now getting my arms around at this time in my life.”

Pitt had revealed in May 2017, to GQ Style, that he had quit drinking because he didn’t “want to live that way anymore.” “I was boozing too much,” Pitt said then. “It’s just become a problem. And I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again.”

Now, he told Hopkins that he saw drinking as a “disservice to myself” and “an escape.” Hopkins—who also battled alcoholism—told Pitt he has a gift that he “needed to hide” with alcohol. Now, Hopkins embraces his mistakes and urged Pitt to do the same.

“I look at it, and I think, ‘What a great blessing that was, because it was painful.’ I did some bad things. But it was all for a reason, in a way,” Hopkins told Pitt. “And it’s strange to look back and think, ‘God, I did all those things?’ But it’s like there’s an inner voice that says, ‘It’s over. Done. Move on.'”

