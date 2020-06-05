Brace up! Singer Niyola Has a Lot to Say and is Ready to Bare All Now

Looks like Singer Eniola Akinbo aka Niyola is making a return back to the music scene.

The former EME artiste who has been quiet since the label shut down temporarily has taken to Instagram to announce that she has a lot to say and is more than ready to share now.

In a simple picture of her back view, sporting a black bralet and silk print skirt, Niyola who has relocated to the United States captioned the shot;

“A woman’s reach should exceed her grasp, or what’s a heaven for ? I have got so much to say,I am ready to share now ! #Olumoranti

We are ready!

