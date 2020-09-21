Brace Up! Kunle Afolayan’s Citation is Coming to Netflix

Kunle Afolayan has revealed that his much anticipated movie-Citation, will be launching on Netflix.

In an Instagram post with the official poster for the movie, the ace filmmaker stated that it was set to launch on the streaming giant as a Netflix original.

Kunle Afolayan who cast notable names like Jimmy Jean Louis, Ini Edo, Gabriel Afolayan, etc. and newbies like Temi Otedola and First Bank CEO, Ibukun Awosika, stated four Nigerian movies have been slated as part of Netflix’s original films. They include; Far from Home, Oloture, King of Boys 2 and of course, Citation.

