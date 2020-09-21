Brace Up! Kunle Afolayan’s Citation is Coming to Netflix

Kunle Afolayan has revealed that his much anticipated movie-Citation, will be launching on Netflix.
In an Instagram post with the official poster for the movie, the ace filmmaker stated that it was set to launch on the streaming giant as a Netflix original.
Kunle Afolayan who cast notable names like Jimmy Jean Louis, Ini Edo, Gabriel Afolayan, etc. and newbies like Temi Otedola and First Bank CEO, Ibukun Awosika, stated four Nigerian movies have been slated as part of Netflix’s original films. They include; Far from Home, Oloture, King of Boys 2 and of course, Citation.
View this post on Instagram
Brace up guys! Citation is set to launch on Netflix as Netflix original branded. Netflix lovers! You are in for a special surprise. Drum roll please 🥁 Netflix is including a new set of Nigerian originals to its slate and our film, Citation, produced/directed by our CEO, Kunle Afolayan is one of them. This growing slate will include 4 great Nigerian films by notable Nigerian filmmakers. From Far from home to Òlòtūré down to King of boys 2, and finally our very own masterpiece, Citation 😍 So ladies and gentlemen, it’s time we marked our calendars for the coming of these great movies on Netflix! Citation, from the stables of Golden Effects Pictures & KAP Motion Pictures, is set to launch globally on the 6th of November, 2020 on Netflix. The feature film which follows the story of a female postgraduate student, Moremi Oluwa as she tries to deal with an awkward situation of sexual harassment from a popular male lecturer, Prof. Lucien Nd’yara, is not just about the act of sexual harassment, rather it’s centered on how to address such situation in the university. Truth be told, there is a lot to learn from this soon-to-be-released feature film, and we can’t wait to share these with you! Are you as excited as we are? then click the links below for the official trailer! We will be releasing our official trailer soon 😉 www.netflix.com/citation www.netflix.com/farfromhome www.netflix.com/oloture www.netflix.com/kingofboys2 @naijaonnetflix @jimmyjeanlouis @temiotedola @ajokesilva @iniedo @gabbylucciii @ibukunawosika @bukunmioluwasina @adjeteyanang @okantwins @ogbeniyomifashlanso1 @ray_reboul_officiel @samsnandi @kapmotionpictures @goldeneffectspictures @toyinbifarin_ogundeji @lolamaja @sodiqadebayo @jonathankovel #citationthemovie