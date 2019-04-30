“Boyz N the Hood” Director John Singleton has Died at Age 51

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on “Boyz N the Hood” Director John Singleton has Died at Age 51

CBS is reporting that John Singleton, an Academy Award-nominated filmmaker best known for directing “Boyz N the Hood” and “Poetic Justice,” has died Monday.

According to the media house, this was confirmed by a family rep who said that the filmmaker died after he was taken off life support following complications from a stroke.

“We are sad to relay that John Singleton has died. John passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends,” the family statement said. “We want to thank the amazing doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for their expert care and kindness and we again want thank all of John’s fans, friends and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences mourned the loss of the “youngest-ever Best Director nominee and an inspiration to us all.”

He was 51.

Related Posts

Tributes Pour in for “Boyz N the Hood” Director John Singleton

April 30, 2019

Nollywood Actor Prince Dammy Eke is Dead

April 29, 2019

Game of Thrones Releases Trailer for Season 8’s Ominous Episode 4

April 29, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *