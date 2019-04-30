“Boyz N the Hood” Director John Singleton has Died at Age 51

CBS is reporting that John Singleton, an Academy Award-nominated filmmaker best known for directing “Boyz N the Hood” and “Poetic Justice,” has died Monday.

According to the media house, this was confirmed by a family rep who said that the filmmaker died after he was taken off life support following complications from a stroke.

“We are sad to relay that John Singleton has died. John passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends,” the family statement said. “We want to thank the amazing doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for their expert care and kindness and we again want thank all of John’s fans, friends and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences mourned the loss of the “youngest-ever Best Director nominee and an inspiration to us all.”

The youngest-ever Best Director nominee and an inspiration to us all. John Singleton, you will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/cMWrDz9633 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 29, 2019

He was 51.